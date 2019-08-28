|
GALE SUZAN RICHARDSON LUCAS (YAYA)
Gale Suzan Richardson Lucas, age 67 (21 again) of Jacksonville Beach went to be with our Lord and Savior August 19, 2019 surrounded by family. She was born in Key West, FL to the late Robert L. Richardson and Virginia M. (Tirb) Richardson on November 30, 1951. Gale considered Jacksonville Beach, FL her home for over 50 years. She was employed by Allstate Benefits as a Support Analyst for 15 years.
Gale graduated from Duncan U. Fletcher in 1969. She started working at Prudential Insurance while in high school, then worked at Prudential Insurance in Jacksonville and Chicago from 1969 to 1981. Afterwards, she worked at Gulf Group Services and Humana Insurance Company prior to joining Allstate. Gale was a member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church where she was a substitute Sunday School teacher for a number of years, as well as an assistant for Vacation Bible School. Gale was a Tiger Cub Den Leader while her youngest son was in Cub Scouts.
Gale is survived by her best friend and loving husband of 48 years, Leonard; beloved sons Arthur (Jennifer) and Bradley (Devy); her siblings Cynthia (Leonard) Stafford, Robert Richardson Jr, Connie (Daniel) Machurick, and Thomas Richardson; mother-in-Law, Ann Riker. She leaves behind a loving legacy with her six grandchildren: Liam (LIL1), Leyna (LIL2), Elizabeth, Nathaniel, Matthew and Nicholas.
Known for her beaming smile and quick-wit humor, it was also evident the love she carried for God, for the love of her life, her family- not just by blood but connected by the heart, and her country. She conquered and survived breast cancer. Some of her noblest titles were "Mom" and "Yaya." Her heart filled with pride about the wonderful men and fathers her sons became as she relished her time as a grandmother. Everyone had an endearing and entertaining story to tell about how amazing she was. Her words of wisdom will guide us in our everyday lives, and she will be missed tremendously. However, we rest in the promise that it is not goodbye, but rather, "until we meet again" in that sweet reunion in Heaven.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 AM, Saturday, November 23, 2019 at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 1423 8th Avenue North, Jacksonville Beach, Florida 32250. Interment will be at 1 PM, Monday, November 25, 2019 at the Jacksonville National Cemetery, 4083 Lannie Road, Jacksonville, Florida 32218.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Breast Cancer Awareness or to NICU at Wolfson Children's Hospital. Please visit our online Tribute at www.quinn-shalz.com. Arrangements by Quinn-Shalz Family Funeral Home.
Published in The Beaches Leader on Aug. 29, 2019