GARRETT DUDLEY WADKINS
Garrett Dudley Wadkins, 76, passed away on June 11, 2020, in Atlantic Beach, Florida. He was born on December 11, 1943 in Century, Florida, where he grew up. Gary was the son of the late W.L. and Thelma Wadkins. After high school Gary served his country as a sergeant in the United States Marine Corps during the Cuban Missile Crisis, in Vietnam during the Vietnam War, and in the Philippines. After his service he earned his B.S. in Business from Livingston College in Livingston, Alabama.
He was employed by Campbell Soup Company as a Regional Sales Manager for thirty years and finished his career at The Florida Times Union in sales.
He married his wife Celeste in 1983 and they enjoyed thirty-seven happy years together as they blended their children into one loving family. Gary loved being "Papa" to all of his grandchildren, attending their sporting events, dance recitals, plays and having picnics with them in the flatbed of his "Bubba" truck. He also enjoyed traveling the world with his adventurous wife, working in his beautiful yard and growing delicious vegetables, participating in Cross Fit classes, going to estate sales with his buddies, attending Men's Wednesday weekly Bible study, cheering for the Seminoles, and volunteering his time with Living Waters in El Salvador through Community Presbyterian Church's many mission trips. His infectious smile, generosity, easy-going nature, and kind heart made Gary a friend to all he met.
Gary is survived by his wife Celeste, brother Ron Wadkins, sister Cheryl (Monte) Carlos, daughters Staci (Howie) Sherrard, Kelly (Jared) Lazarus, and Maria (Ryan) Crist, as well as eight adoring grandchildren, Caroline, Sam, Claire, Mary-Grace, Lyla, Bennett, Jake and Bryant.
He is predeceased by his son Garrett Livingston Wadkins. Gary will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all who knew him.
A private family service will be held at Community Presbyterian Church on June 27, 2020 at 11 a.m. and will be live streamed and can be viewed virtually at https://youtu.be/1stMU9_3ZSo or https://youtu.be/GM7_WcWMHno
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Mission Fund of Community Presbyterian Church at 150 Sherry Drive, Atlantic Beach, Florida 32233.
Services under the direction of Hardage-Giddens Oaklawn Chapel, 4801 San Jose Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL 32207. Please visit hardagegiddensoaklawnchapel.com to leave condolences for the family.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Garrett Dudley Wadkins, 76, passed away on June 11, 2020, in Atlantic Beach, Florida. He was born on December 11, 1943 in Century, Florida, where he grew up. Gary was the son of the late W.L. and Thelma Wadkins. After high school Gary served his country as a sergeant in the United States Marine Corps during the Cuban Missile Crisis, in Vietnam during the Vietnam War, and in the Philippines. After his service he earned his B.S. in Business from Livingston College in Livingston, Alabama.
He was employed by Campbell Soup Company as a Regional Sales Manager for thirty years and finished his career at The Florida Times Union in sales.
He married his wife Celeste in 1983 and they enjoyed thirty-seven happy years together as they blended their children into one loving family. Gary loved being "Papa" to all of his grandchildren, attending their sporting events, dance recitals, plays and having picnics with them in the flatbed of his "Bubba" truck. He also enjoyed traveling the world with his adventurous wife, working in his beautiful yard and growing delicious vegetables, participating in Cross Fit classes, going to estate sales with his buddies, attending Men's Wednesday weekly Bible study, cheering for the Seminoles, and volunteering his time with Living Waters in El Salvador through Community Presbyterian Church's many mission trips. His infectious smile, generosity, easy-going nature, and kind heart made Gary a friend to all he met.
Gary is survived by his wife Celeste, brother Ron Wadkins, sister Cheryl (Monte) Carlos, daughters Staci (Howie) Sherrard, Kelly (Jared) Lazarus, and Maria (Ryan) Crist, as well as eight adoring grandchildren, Caroline, Sam, Claire, Mary-Grace, Lyla, Bennett, Jake and Bryant.
He is predeceased by his son Garrett Livingston Wadkins. Gary will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all who knew him.
A private family service will be held at Community Presbyterian Church on June 27, 2020 at 11 a.m. and will be live streamed and can be viewed virtually at https://youtu.be/1stMU9_3ZSo or https://youtu.be/GM7_WcWMHno
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Mission Fund of Community Presbyterian Church at 150 Sherry Drive, Atlantic Beach, Florida 32233.
Services under the direction of Hardage-Giddens Oaklawn Chapel, 4801 San Jose Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL 32207. Please visit hardagegiddensoaklawnchapel.com to leave condolences for the family.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Beaches Leader from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.