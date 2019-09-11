|
|
GARRETT LIVINGSTON WADKINS
Garrett Livingston Wadkins, 44, of Jacksonville, FL passed away August 30, 2019. He was born in Tallahassee, FL on July 13, 1975. Garrett graduated from Fletcher High School in Neptune Beach, FL and earned his BS degree in Education from University of West Florida where he was a member of TKE Fraternity. Garrett had a career in Teaching.
He loved his job and worked hard to educate his students. He also taught computer skills in the Adult Education program at Terry Parker High School for 12 years working diligently to assist adults to improve their computer skills. He is survived by his parents, Gary and Celeste Wadkins, mother, Kay Tyson, sisters, Staci Sherrard (Howie), Kelly Lazarus (Jared) and Maria Crist (Ryan) and nieces and nephews.
Garrett earned the rank of Eagle Scout while in Troop 37 at Community Presbyterian Church in Atlantic Beach, FL. He loved playing trumpet in the band at Fletcher. He continued to follow the band's accomplishments, even traveling out of town to marching contests. He had an African Gray parrot he loved. His wry sense of humor and passion for the eclectic things he loved will be missed by his family and friends.
Service will be Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 10:00am at Community Presbyterian Church with reception to follow. Services are under the direction of Hardage-Giddens Funeral Home, 1701 Beach Blvd. Jacksonville Beach, FL.
Published in The Beaches Leader on Sept. 12, 2019