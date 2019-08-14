|
GARY CLAYTON MILLER
Gary Clayton Miller passed after a lengthy period in the hospital and in extended care on August 7, 2109; he was born December 30, 1948 in Jacksonville, FL. Gary grew up in northern Georgia but spent the rest of his time in the Jacksonville area. He graduated from Fletcher High School in 1966 and then to Vanderbilt University where he played baseball. His time in the Air Force was primarily spent in Ching Chuan Kang Air Base, Taiwan during the Vietnam war. Upon his release from the service he returned to college and graduated from the University of North Florida.
Gary worked for his father's company as Vice President at Service Engineers, Inc. until 1998 where he enjoyed working with several companies and general contractors across northeast Florida.
An Atlantic Beach resident for years he played golf and tennis at Selva Marina CC and developed several lifetime friends over those wonderful times. He was a gentle person who was quick to smile and most easy to talk to and an even better listener. Gary had a passion for sports, whether baseball, football, basketball, etc. he started collecting sports cards and attended many local card collector events.
Gary is preceded in death by his father Fred Miller and mother Dolores. He is survived by his wife Sandie Miller, brother Murray (Charlotte) Miller, and sister Rena (Peter) Wiswell; Gary's son Scott (Ashley) Miller, daughter Allison (Danny) Corbett; his stepdaughters Kim Floyd and Kelly Burch. His grandchildren Isabelle, Abigail, Miller, Graham, Blake, Charlotte, Noah, Annabel, Vivian, Owen and Wyatt were always the ones to bring a smile to his face.
The Memorial service will be at the Jacksonville National Cemetery 4308 Lannie Road Jacksonville, FL. 32218 on August 15, 2019 at 2:15 PM.
Published in The Beaches Leader on Aug. 15, 2019