George Stephens "(Steve)" Allen III
1937 - 2020
GEORGE STEPHENS ALLEN III (STEVE)
George Stephens Allen III (Steve), 83, of Neptune Beach, passed away August 23, 2020. He was born in Gainesville, Georgia, June 29, 1937. Steve graduated from Stanton Military Academy and received an associate degree from Atlanta Business College. He was married to Carol Vignec on October 18, 1975.
Steve had a career as a sales representative traveling throughout the US for multiple companies including Luxottica Optical Group. Steve's career in sales was a natural fit as he knew business was built on trust and relationships. He knew how to listen, anticipate needs and put the client first. Consequently he was always a top salesman nationally.
He was a member of Seniors on a Mission, International Fellowship of Christians and Jews and the Beaches Chapel Prison Ministry. Steve had a passion for the prison ministry at Lawtey, Florida, starting in 2003 and experienced the joy of seeing several of his mentees being released from prison and living their lives as productive citizens.
Steve was a wonderful example to his family. He is survived by his children, Lisa Barnette Moore, Suzanne McCombs and Michael J. Allen and his grandchildren, Austin Barnette, Cadin and Kylin McCombs. He is also survived by his brothers, Charles and Horace Allen.
Memorial Celebration of Life Service at 11 AM, September 5, 2020 at Beaches Chapel Church located at 610 Florida Blvd., Neptune Beach. For those unable to attend in person, the service will be available to stream that day at www.beacheschapel.com/allen-memorial-service

Published in The Beaches Leader from Sep. 2 to Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
5
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Beaches Chapel Church
