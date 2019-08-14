|
GERALDINE ALICE BEASLEY
Geraldine Alice Beasley, 92, of Atlantic Beach, passed away on August 12, 2019. She was born Geraldine Deas on August 29, 1926. She graduated from Jennings High School on April 21, 1944. She married Leon "JR" Beasley on February 10, 1949.
They had two sons, Gerald and Ronald Beasley. They worked in the restaurant business early in their careers and in the early 1950's opened The Rite Spot Restaurant, first situated between Pete's Bar and Pete's Hut on 1st Street in Neptune Beach. Later they expanded and moved to Atlantic Boulevard, where it remained until they sold it in the early 1990's. They also opened a second location, with their son, Gerald at Mayport for a time.
Geraldine kept her "boys" in line at the Rite Spot, mothering the bus boys and cooks and greeting the customers daily with a smile and a kind word. She and JR served fresh seafood and homestyle cooking that was known around the city. Many vacationers stopped by year after year to see the Beasleys when they were in town and brought souvenir plates with them from all over the country to be displayed at the restaurant. When they sold the restaurant in 1995, the new owner made sure to have plates made to put on the wall to remember the tradition.
In addition to her role as a small business owner, Geraldine doted on her 3 grandchildren, Melissa, Danielle and Ronnie Beasley. At the time of her death, she was survived by her two sons Gerald and Ronnie, her grandchildren Melissa, Danielle and Ronnie, and 10 great grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held at 7 pm on August 21, 2019 with visitation with the family 1-hour before the service at Hardage-Giddens Funeral Home, 1701 Beach Blvd., Jacksonville Beach.
Published in The Beaches Leader on Aug. 15, 2019