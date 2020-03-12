|
|
DR GIAM QUOC DOAN
Dr. Giám Quoc Doàn, 78, of Jacksonville Beach, FL passed away peacefully March 10, 2020 at home.
Born in Hai Yen, Hung Yen, Viet Nam in 1942. He loved his community and temple, Buddhist Association of North Florida. Giám obtained his doctorate in veterinary medicine and was also known as "The Cat Doctor". His love for animals was matched by his love for music, an art at which he practiced with the flute, harmonica and guitar. Giám was also skilled in the art of drawing and will be remembered well by his wife for his portrait drawing.
Giám is survived by his wife of 51 years, Thúy Nhu Doàn; their daughter, Hai Yen (Scott) Mudra; sons, Công (Ann) Doàn,Bình (Bích) Doàn; sister Ân Doàn; granddaughter, Milana Mudra; and grandson Vy Doàn; Giám is predeceased by his loving parents Thuc Nghi and Hô i Thi Doàn; as well as his sister Ân Doàn.
The family will receive friends Saturday, March 14, in the chapel of Quinn-Shalz Funeral Home from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. The Funeral Service will immediately follow at 12:00 p.m. in the chapel.
In lieu of flowers his family would be grateful for donations to the Buddhist Association of North FL, 2101 Pickettville Rd., Jacksonville, FL 32220. Please visit our online Tribute at www.quinn-shalz.com. Arrangements by Quinn-Shalz Family Funeral Home.
Published in The Beaches Leader on Mar. 13, 2020