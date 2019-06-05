GIRARD "JERRY" YEAGER

Girard "Jerry" Yeager best friend and husband to Rose Mustillo-Yeager, passed away on May 8, 2019. Born in Newark, New Jersey in 1931, he spent most of his years in Nutley, New Jersey until he moved to Atlantic Beach in 2004 with his wife. He joined the U.S. Navy in 1950 where he served 4 years.

Jerry had a wonderful sense of humor and will be missed by all who knew him and loved him.

He was predeceased by his parents, Girard and Ethel (Bahr) Yeager; stepmother, Bernie; and brother, Bill. He leaves behind his loving wife, Rose; brother-in-law, Joe Mustillo; nephew, Michael Mustillo; niece, Jennifer Chernowski; and 2 grand nephews, Lucian and Matteo.

A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, June 15th in St. John's Catholic Church, 2400 Mayport Rd., Atlantic Beach, FL 32233, with Reverend Mark Waters as Celebrant.

