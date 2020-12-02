GLENN EDWARD ATKINSON, SR.

Jacksonville Beach, FL

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Glenn Edward Atkinson, Sr. a/k/a "Buddy" at the age of 67 on October 22nd, 2020 after a long battle with cancer.

Born in Raleigh, NC, Glenn worked alongside his family for many years as a 4th Generation Master Craftsman Shoe Cobbler at Atkinson Shoe Repair in Jacksonville Beach, FL. He also ran his own Shoe Repair Shop in Raleigh, NC for many years.

Glenn was strong in his faith in the Lord and he deeply loved his family. He enjoyed mechanics and knew detailed knowledge of classic muscle cars, he loved fishing and classic movies. He was a good man and always ready to help anyone.

Glenn is survived by his two children: son Glenn Atkinson, Jr and wife Camellia and their sons Trevor and Tyler, daughter Crystal Daly and husband Garrett and their children Madison and Nathan. Three brothers: Charles Atkinson & wife Nadine, Perry Atkinson and wife Karen and Michael Hagan. Two nephews: Joseph Seagroves, III and son Zachary, Charles Seagroves and wife Windee, their children Destiny and Logan along with many cousins and extended family.

Our heartfelt thanks go out to Hospice and the McGraw Center for their caring and compassionate staff. Glenn will be greatly missed, may he Rest In Peace.

Graveside Services will be held Saturday, December 12, 2020, at 1pm at Chapel Hills Memory Gardens, 850 St. Johns Bluff Road North, Jacksonville, FL. The Reverend Billy Thomas Officiating.

