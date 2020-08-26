1/
Gregory Trexler
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gregory's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GREGORY TREXLER
Gregory Trexler passed away August 15, 2020. He was born July 28, 1951 in Troy, NY, the son of Leonard and Theresa Clancy Trexler.
He was a retired skilled carpenter and construction manager. He used those skills while donating much of his time to volunteer causes. He also worked for Greenpeace for many years.
Greg was the husband of the late Gloria Mitchell Trexler. He is survived by stepsons, Brett and Blake (Connie); granddaughters: Capri, Gia and Izzy; brother, Matthew (Sharon) Trexler and sister, Theresa (Jack) Kaschak along with their children. He is predeceased by his brother, Patrick.
Donations can be made in his honor to Friends of Jacksonville Animals, Inc., 2020 Forest St., Jacksonville, FL 32204, http://friendsofjaxanimals.com/donate.
Please visit the Tribute online at www.quinn-shalz.com. Arrangements by…

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Beaches Leader from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Quinn-Shalz
3600 Third Street South
Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
(904) 249-1100
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Quinn-Shalz A Family Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved