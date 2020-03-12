|
|
GREGORY TYSON DODD
Gregory Tyson Dodd, 49, of Neptune Beach, Florida passed away on February 21, 2020. He was born on March 22, 1970 in Jacksonville, Florida, the son of Gayle (Dodd) Melton and Virgil Dodd. He attended Fletcher High School and FSCJ with a degree in culinary science.
Gregory is survived by his beloved daughter, Maison Elizabeth Dodd, his parents Gayle Melton and Virgil Dodd and step-father Jerry Melton, his half-sister Donna Mayo, his step-brother Justin Melton, his cousins Derrick Wolford (Vanessa), Allen Troyer (Katy) and Gina Giordano (Jeff), his aunt, Barbara Dearborn and his uncle Terry Troyer (Vickie) as well as many other relatives and friends. He is predeceased by his maternal and paternal grandparents, his uncle Jim, aunt Liz and step-mother Harriet Dodd. He is also survived by his daughter's close friends Jonny Dehart, Jordan Hanly and Kaitlyn Haske.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 21, 2020, at 11:00 a.m., at Community Presbyterian Church, 150 Sherry Drive, Atlantic Beach, FL 32233. A reception in Fellowship Hall will follow the service.
The cremation was handled by River City Crematory. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider donations to a Go Fund Me account set up for Maison's benefit.
Published in The Beaches Leader on Mar. 13, 2020