HAROLD DEAN HARDING
Harold Dean Harding, age 84, was called to his Heavenly Home on Monday, April 13, 2020, while at Jacksonville Community Hospice.
Harold was born November 25, 1935 in Crossville, TN to Romey Mitchell and Lenice M. Harding. He grew up in Crossville until moving to Florida with his family, as a teenager, where he attended Fletcher High School.
Harold started his military career in 1953 in the Army National Guard (Crossville). After High school, he joined the US Air Force in January 1956 and was honorably discharged in March 1965. He did continue to serve in the Air National Guard until being honorably discharged in April 1987.
After being discharged from the US Air Force, Harold began his career in Law Enforcement. He served as an officer in both Atlantic Beach and then Jacksonville Beach Police Depts until he joined the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office in December 1967. After being a patrol officer at JSO, he applied for and was chosen as one of the original JSO Helicopter Pilots. He was an excellent Pilot and Officer for JSO. He later moved to the Marine division of JSO for a few years, then back to the Patrol Division until he retired January 2, 2001. Harold gave his life to his country and his community in service. He loved his family, God, his career, and his country!
Harold was a Christian and member of First Baptist Church Atlantic Beach, and when staying in TN he loved being part of the Lantana Road Baptist Church family. Harold was known for teasing and goofing around with those he cared about. He pulled plenty of pranks on family, friends, and coworkers alike. And he had nicknames for almost everyone he knew!! He will be deeply missed and will remain a part of all of us in the years to come. We will all miss him but he is in a much better place now, with no suffering.
Harold was preceded in death by his father Romey and mother Lenice, and half brother Nick. Also by his sister in law Nila Harding and grandsons Landry Mitchell and Romey Mitchell Harding. He is survived by his beloved wife of 61 years Roberta, children Cathy (Scotty) Webb, Mitch (Torrie) Harding, and Robert (Tina) Harding. He also leaves behind his two beloved brothers Bob Harding and Billy Dodger (Mary Ellen) Harding, both of whom he shared a very close loving relationship. Also he leaves his dearly loved grandkids, nieces, and nephews and their families. He had a very close and special relationship with them all!
And now, in Harold's own words....He is truly "finer than frog hair...nothing any finer!"
In lieu of flowers please consider sending donations in Harold's name to Jacksonville Community Hospice. Arrangements by Hardage-Giddens Funeral Home, 1701 Beach Blvd., Jacksonville Beach, FL.
Published in The Beaches Leader on Apr. 23, 2020