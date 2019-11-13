|
|
HAROLD MCGLOCKLYN COOLEY USN RET.
Harold McGlocklyn Cooley, USN Ret., long time resident of Jacksonville Beach, Florida passed away peacefully on October 29, 2019 at home in St. John's, Florida. He was born in Atlanta, Georgia on October 9, 1925 to the late Clyde M. and Lillian Brown Cooley and was the eldest of three children.
After the attack on Pearl Harbor he joined the United States Navy where he proudly served for over 30 years before retiring in 1972. He was later employed by Jax Navy Federal Credit Union before retiring as Area Manager in 1988.
He was preceded in death by both parents, his sisters Elizabeth "Betty" Cooley Westbrook, Charlene Cooley Heard, their respective spouses; Bruce Westbrook and Jackson Heard and a step brother Charles Cason and his loving wife of 65 years Netta Mae Johnson Cooley, who passed away in 2012. He and Netta moved to the beaches in 1980 living several years in Atlantic Beach before settling in Jacksonville Beach. Harold loved his morning coffee and was a regular at the Donut Shop in Atlantic Beach for many years and later frequented Cinnotti's Bakery where he was part of the regular morning coffee clutch. Everyone who knew him said he was one of the kindest, most caring and sincere people they had ever known.
He is survived by his daughter Laura Cooley Barry, his son Harold M. Cooley II, (Deirdre), Grandchildren Barton R Barry III (Jennifer), Savannah Cooley Mullis (Cameron, CJ), Whitney Cooley, Great grandchildren Noah Barry, Gabriella Barry, Quinn Mullis, Lincoln Mullis, Cameron Mullis and many other nieces & nephews. We were blessed to have him for so long and he will be missed more than words can say.
A military honors service will be held on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at 10:45 AM at Jacksonville National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family ask that you make donations to the Jacksonville Humane Society or Saint Jude's Children's Hospital which were Harold's favorite charities.
Published in The Beaches Leader on Nov. 14, 2019