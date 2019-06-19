Home

HELEN DAVIDSON WYGAL NIELSEN


HELEN DAVIDSON WYGAL NIELSEN Obituary
HELEN DAVIDSON WYGAL NIELSEN
Helen Davidson Wygal Nielsen, 94, died June 18, 2019. Born in Appalachia, Virginia on August 17, 1924. In 2014, Helen moved to Jacksonville Beach from Satellite Beach, FL to be with her family. She was preceded in death by Eugene Wygal, and second loving husband John Nielsen.
She is survived by her son Gene Wygal (Sharon), grandchildren Wil Wygal, Amanda Wainer, (Michael), five great grandchildren, as well as stepchildren Alicia Holloway (Scott), Charles Nielsen (Mary), Tom Nielsen, Leslie Vineyard, Cecilia Everett, six step grandchildren, seven step great grandchildren, and several cousins. Helen was a loving Mother and Grandmother, who enjoyed family outings and being with friends.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at the online Tribute www.quinn-shalz.com. A very special thank you to the staff of Beach House and Heartland Hospice for their outstanding love and care.
Arrangements by Quinn-Shalz Family Funeral Home
Published in The Beaches Leader on June 20, 2019
