Helen Elizabeth Normington
HELEN ELIZABETH NORMINGTON
Helen Elizabeth Normington, 90, left us peacefully at her home on September 12, 2020. She was born in Melrose, MA in 1930.
She was blessed with a loving family and amazing friends. She was caring, thoughtful, selfless, and kind. She was supportive to everyone around her and was the biggest cheerleader to her children and grandchildren. Helen was known as "Nana Honey" in the Ponte Vedra area.
She was a career long nurse in Jacksonville working at Baptist, St. Vincent's, and finally retiring from St. Luke's/Mayo Clinic hospital. Helen was dedicated to her profession.
She was an avid tennis player and golfer and enjoyed Bunko and Bridge in her spare time.
Helen will be missed dearly but we find comfort knowing she is looking after all of us from above. We love you Mom, RIP! She is survived by her family, Daniel and Nancy Hallstrom Dixon (daughter); grandchildren: Tiffany Dixon Mousa, Brittany Dixon Muhlbauer; Jeffrey Scott Hallstrom (son) and Janet Hallstrom; grandchildren: Jill Hallstrom Bennett, Jeffrey Hallstrom II; Peter Jon Hallstrom (son) and Carol Ann Hallstrom; grandchildren: Hunter Hallstrom, Logan Hallstrom; and five great-grandchildren.
Please sign the online guestbook at www.pontevedravalley.com

Published in The Beaches Leader from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Ponte Vedra Valley Funeral Home
4750 Palm Valley Road
Ponte Vedra Beach, FL 32082
(904) 285-1130
