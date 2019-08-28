|
|
HELEN ROBERTS WILLIAMSON
Helen Roberts Williamson, 92, passed away on August 13, 2019. Helen was born in Washington, D.C. on September 4, 1926, to Caro Margaret Roberts and William Allerton Roberts. She graduated from Immaculata High School and the Georgetown University School of Nursing in Washington, D.C. She received a master's degree in Cardiovascular Clinical Care Nursing from The Catholic University of America, Washington, D.C. She was a member of the U.S. Naval Reserve and served in the Navy Nurse Corps in Port Hueneme, CA and Camp LeJeune, NC. She and her husband, Colonel Charles T. Williamson (USMC), were married in November 1969. They were posted in Morocco and Thailand and toured around the world after their return to the Washington, D.C. area. Helen retired from military service in 1982 with a rank of full Commander. She and her husband moved to Melbourne, FL, down sized to Mount Dora, FL, and finally settled at Fleet Landing in Atlantic Beach, FL in 2006. Helen was a member of the Military Officers Association of America and enjoyed lawn bowling and walking her dog, Fred.
Helen is survived by her husband, Charles T. Williamson; sister, Martha R. Creath; two nieces, Margaret Ann Beard (Wayne) and Susan Elizabeth Morais (Nelson); one nephew, John William Creath (Melissa); and 2 grand-nieces; and 4 grand-nephews. She was predeceased by her two brothers, William Allerton Roberts, Jr. and John Arthur Roberts.
A Memorial Service for friends and family will be held at Fleet Landing on Tuesday, September 3rd at 2:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Contemplative Outreach at 1560 Union Valley Rd., #909, West Milford, NJ 07480, (973) 838-3384, [email protected].
Published in The Beaches Leader on Aug. 29, 2019