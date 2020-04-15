|
HELEN SUE BRINSON
Helen Sue Brinson, July 31, 1934 to April 5, 2020. Helen Sue Brinson resided in Jacksonville and Atlantic Beach, Florida for her whole adult life. Sue attended Macclenny High School where she was an active basketball player and sports became an interest to her early on. She attended University of Florida, Jacksonville University and Jones Business College. Sue worked for the City of Jacksonville Recreation Department for 19 years where she was a sports writer and weekly radio show host, compiling stats for the city basketball and softball leagues and reporting on recreation events. Sue later took over her Dad's business, Brinson and Blount, a distributorship for oil and gas to independent service stations and businesses in the Jacksonville area. Sue was active in Beaches Methodist Church, the Port-O-Call Chapter of the American Business Women's Association, the Republican Women's Club of Duval and the Exchange Club. She is preceded in death by her parents Edison M. Brinson (Pete) and Helen Vernon Brinson, her brother, Raz (Sonny) Brinson and her beloved aunts Sarah (John) Torode, Luta (Frank) Kilgo and Erin (David) Jones.
Sue is survived by her brother Vernon Brinson (Patricia) of New Orleans and Ponte Vedra Beach and was the beloved aunt of adoring nieces and nephews Mike Brinson (Monica), Carbondale, CO, Steve Brinson (Elizabeth), New Orleans, LA, Alesa Brinson Wilson, Anitra Brinson Peterson and Matthew Brinson, all of Jacksonville. She was loved by her great nieces and nephews and many, many cousins and lifelong friends. Sue never met a stranger and over the years was a frequent patron of the Beach Diner, Bono's barbecue and Cotten's barbecue where everyone knew her. A special thanks to cousin Nancy Kilgo (John) Veasey and her long time caregivers Sharon Thomas, Sharon Williams and Clarisse Birregah for their continued care.
A private burial took place in Macclenny, Florida and a memorial service for Sue will take place at a later time. Please consider Community Hospice & Palliative Care, 4266 Sunbeam Road, Jacksonville, FL 32257 at communityhospice.com or a for memorial gifts. Arrangements are under the care and direction of V. Todd Ferreira Funeral Services, 250 North Lowder Street, Macclenny, FL 32063 (904)259-5700. Visit www.ferreirafuneralservices.com to sign the family's guest book.
Published in The Beaches Leader on Apr. 16, 2020