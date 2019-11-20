|
|
HOLLIS MANFORD BALLENTINE
Hollis Manford Ballentine, 97, of Neptune Beach, passed away peacefully at home on November 10, 2019.
He was born April 26, 1922 in Minot, North Dakota. He joined the Coast Guard and was stationed in Jacksonville Beach where he met his future wife. Hollis was a long time building contractor and built many homes and commercial buildings in the beaches area. After his retirement he spent most days in his garage creating fine word work. He enjoyed watching westerns, bowling, and a good cup of coffee.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 70 years, Maurine. Hollis is survived by his daughter Susan Solomon (Allen), sons Michael Ballentine (Marjorie) and Timothy Ballentine (Jeannie); grandchildren, Christine Andrews (Steve), Rebecca Solomon, and Sara Lomax (Simon), Michael Jr., Robert (Tracie), Kenneth, and Timothy Jr. (Denise) Ballentine and Kristen Brazell (Tony); great-grandchildren, Zachary, Nathan, and Penelope Andrews, and Benjamin Lomax, Sarah, Jacob, John Michael, Melissa, Alison, Sarah, Pollyanna and Jacob Ballentine, and Adeline Brazell.
A Memorial Service will be held at 3:00 p.m., Saturday, November 23, 2019 in the Chapel of Quinn-Shalz Family Funeral Home, 3600 Third St. South, Jacksonville Beach, FL.
Please visit our online Tribute at www.quinn-shalz.com. Arrangements by Quinn-Shalz Family Funeral Home.
Published in The Beaches Leader on Nov. 21, 2019