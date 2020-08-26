1/1
Jacob Bryce Segars
2000 - 2020
JACOB BRYCE SEGARS
Jacob Bryce Segars, born September 2, 2000, was taken from us too soon in a tragic automobile accident on August 21, 2020.
He was a firecracker, a giant of a human with a huge heart. Jacob's infectious grin, dancing feet and larger than life laugh made him the huggable, gentle man that we loved. He was a fierce brother and friend, and loved his family.
Jacob worked at family owned American Transmission and enjoyed working weekends at Turner Ace Hardware.
He had a passion for his favorite football team the Cardinals, motorcycles, cars, Spider-Man, video games and loved his dog Hamilton. He was loved by his entire family and will be truly missed.
Jacob was the son of Shon Segars, Debra Segars (Josh), sister Taylor but raised with the helping hands of his family; nephew of Lisa Brousseau (Craig), Samantha Leonard (Edward), Victoria Taylor (Emin John), Keith Segars (Emily), grandson to Kendall and Rose Taylor, Keith and Sherry Segars, Debra Segars great-grandson of Jane Lewis, Tom Lewis, Ron and Shirley Taylor, many cousins, extended family and dear friends.
A celebration of Jacob's life will be held from 4-7 pm Friday, August 28th at Hardage-Giddens Funeral Home, 1701 Beach Blvd., Jacksonville Beach, FL.

Published in The Beaches Leader from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Celebration of Life
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Beaches Chapel by Hardage-Giddens
Funeral services provided by
Beaches Chapel by Hardage-Giddens
1701 Beach Blvd
Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
9042492374
