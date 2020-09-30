1/1
Jacqueline "Jackie" Smith-Parker
JACQUELINE SMITH-PARKER
Jacqueline Smith-Parker, you probably knew her as 'Jackie,' passed gently to her eternal life on Monday, September 21, 2020, at 12.59 pm, in Atlantic Beach, Florida. Jackie was born in Portsmouth, England, where she lived and worked for more than 39 years.
Her spirit lives on in her three children Joanna Litchfield, Nathan and Mathew Smith-Parker, her six grandchildren, and four great-grandbabies; as well as her extended family of relations. Nieces and nephews, cousins and great cousins; in-laws; her lifetime childhood friends, and dear friends from every walk of life; none of them ever forgotten. Jackie's legacy of dignity, loyalty, love, and respect will endure in all she leaves behind.
Jackie built three extraordinary family homes; Rosemary Way, Cowplain; Nightingale Road, Southsea and lastly at Seminole Road, FL, each with their own stories, happiness, and sadness that is the hallmark of a whole life.
She was preceded in death by her three husbands John E. Litchfield, Gordon A. Smith, Ricky T. Parker, and her parents Esther Laurence and George Collins.
Please email joannalitchfield@outlook.com for service details or visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/323393242064359
Flowers can be sent via https://www.floralemporium2.com/ or a gift donation on behalf of Jacqueline to her favorite rescue ASPCA. https://secure.aspca.org/donate.

Published in The Beaches Leader from Sep. 30 to Oct. 1, 2020.
