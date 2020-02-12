|
JAMES DOUGLAS MCAVITY
James Douglas McAvity, 'Jim', 68, passed January 30, 2020 after a two year battle with cancer. He was surrounded by his loving family at his home in Neptune Beach. Jim was born to Douglas Malcolm and Margaret Pierce in Greenwich, CT on January 23, 1952.
After attending Phillips Academy Andover and graduating from Rollins College, Jim spent time in the Rocky Mountains where he met his wife, Julie Hicks. They married in Clearwater Florida in 1978 and moved to Neptune Beach in 1987. Jim worked in banking and finances and was employed several years with Peter Sleiman Development Group.
Jim was a loving husband to Julie, his wife of 41 years and a devoted father. His family and friends enjoyed his fun-loving, joyful spirit and energy. He loved the outdoors and spent time hiking, skiing, and walking the beach. He was a 'Dog' person and his two chocolate labs were his best nurses.
He is survived by his wife and his children: Daniel (Emily), Michael (Amy), Douglas (Jamie), and Emily and his 5 grandchildren.
His Celebration of Life is on February 15, 2020 at Christ Episcopal Church in Ponte Vedra at 11 am. In lieu of Flowers please donate to Canine Companions for Independence.
Published in The Beaches Leader on Feb. 13, 2020