DR. JAMES JOHN SORCE
Dr. James John Sorce, 47, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family and friends on July 1, 2020. He was born November 28, 1972, in Point Pleasant, New Jersey. He grew up in Houston, Texas, moving to Jacksonville, Florida, in 1991.
James attended the University of North Florida where he became an active member in the Sigma Chi Fraternity and graduated in 1998. He later attained his PhD in Building Construction Management from the University of Florida. James spent the last 15 years advising and teaching for the Construction Management Department in the College of Computing, Engineering and Construction at the University of North Florida. He had a passion for his students and his work. He was chosen as Construction Management faculty of the year for 2006, 2007, 2008 and had been nominated as UNF advisor of the year three times. He was an avid UNF sports fan and a loyal supporter of UNF men's basketball. James was a member of Northeast Florida Builder's Association.
James is survived by his loving wife, Elena Saladino Sorce; mother, Barbara of Lakewood, New Jersey; brother, Raymond of Jacksonville, Florida, and predeceased by his father, James G. Sorce. He is also survived by his mother-in-law Antoinette Saladino, and brother-in-law Vincent F. Saladino, as well as several aunts, uncles and cousins.
The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00am on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at Blessed Trinity Catholic Church, 10472 Beach Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32246 with Reverend William Kelly as Celebrant. Graveside services will follow at H. Warren Smith Cemetery, Jacksonville Beach, FL. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial gifts to the Dr. James Sorce Construction Management Scholarship at UNF. Gifts may be made at https://give.unf.edu/JamesSorce
or via check to: Sorce Scholarship, University of North Florida Foundation, 1 U N F Drive, Jacksonville, Florida, 32224.
Please visit the Tribute online at www.quinn-shalz.com.
Arrangements by…