JAMES "JIMMY" MUSGRAVE

James "Jimmy" Musgrave of Glen St. Mary passed away on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 with the ones who loved him the most at his side. He was diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma in late 2015.

Jimmy was one of a kind with a heart as big as he was. He was often referred to as a "Gentle Giant" because he never had an unkind word for anyone. His road through life was hard at times but he met each challenge to the best of his ability. He made sure that we were always aware of the daily forecast and if rain was expected. We lovingly called him our "Jim Deegan". He really enjoyed playing cards, especially Texas Hold'em at the local Moose Lodge. Jimmy was a basketball player who was known as the 3-point man when playing for Fletcher and he also enjoyed playing golf.

Jimmy spent a majority of his life in California. He had many good friends that he continued to stay in touch with after he returned to Florida. During this time he worked as a commercial paint salesman and increased sales from $500,000 to 2 million in 3 years.

Jimmy is survived by his mother, Nancy Kennedy of Glen St. Mary, sister Christie Polsenski and Jody Dalluge of Jacksonville; father James Musgrave and stepmother Debbie of Kennesaw, GA; stepfather Lloyd Stowers of Jacksonville Beach, Aunt Linda Stratford and Mike Wingo of Jacksonville Beach, Uncle Marshal and Jan Couch of Bradenton, FL; Uncle Elmer Couch of Atlantic Beach, FL, Aunt Sandy Musgrave Kirkwood of Jacksonville, FL and a good friend Todd Register of Glen St. Mary, FL.

Family and Friends are welcome to join in a celebration and remembrance for Jimmy will be held on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at the Ribault Garden Club 705 2nd Ave. N. in Jacksonville Beach from 12:30 - 3:30. Published in The Beaches Leader on July 25, 2019