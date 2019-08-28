|
JAMES PATRICK HOFFMANN
James Patrick Hoffmann, 68, of Ponte Vedra, FL, went to be with his Lord, Jesus Christ, on August 18, 2019. He was born in Lancaster, PA, on March 20, 1951, to Kathern Tabler Hoffmann and Norman Donald Hoffmann, both now deceased.
Jim leaves behind his loving wife of 45 years, Sherrell; brother Michael (Sharon) Hoffmann, Atlantic Beach; stepfather-in-law Lee Overstreet, Jacksonville; maternal aunt Pat Tabler, Garner, NC; paternal aunt Elisabeth Bridgers, Wernersville, PA; prayer-warrior friend Joyce Westfall, Houston, TX, and many cousins, nephews and nieces.
After graduating from Fletcher High School in Neptune Beach in 1969, and following a 3-year stint in the U.S. Army (hoo-ah), he married in 1973 the love of his life, Sherrell Lynn Smith. (Shout out to the Terry Parker class of 1971!) Also in 1973 he started a 31-year career with UCC-Line/Praxair in the Industrial Gases Industry that required 9 relocations around the USA, allowing Jim and Sherrell to make lifelong friends from all over the country.
Following his retirement from Praxair, Jim joined Gas Innovations, La Porte, TX, which became the high point of his professional life and where he worked for the past 11 years.
He and Sherrell treasured the international travel and cruises they were able to make together. Jim enjoyed playing golf, tennis, pickleball (in his later years), and walking and "playing bone" with his sweet Bichon Frise, Gracie Lucille.
Visitation will be held at 11am, Saturday, August 31, 2019 in the Arlington Park Funeral Home Chapel, 6920 Lone Star Rd., Jacksonville, FL 32211. Funeral services will follow at 11:30am with Pastor Jason Willingham officiating. Committal services will immediately follow in the Arlington Park Cemetery, 6921 Lone Star Rd., Jacksonville, FL 32211, where Military Honors will be rendered.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial gifts be designated to Lung Transplant Research in Florida (or chosen designation) at Mayo Clinic. Gifts can be mailed directly to Mayo Clinic, Department of Development, 4500 San Pablo Road, Jacksonville, FL 32224. Donations should note gifts are in memory of Mr. James P. Hoffmann.
Arrangements are under the direction and care of Arlington Park Funeral Home, 6920 Lone Star Rd., Jacksonville, Florida 32211, (904) 724-6384. Please sign the family's online guestbook: https://www.arlingtonparkfuneralhome.com/
Published in The Beaches Leader on Aug. 29, 2019