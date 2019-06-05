Home

Beaches Chapel by Hardage-Giddens
1701 Beach Blvd
Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
(904) 249-2374
Committal
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
H. Warren Smith Cemetery
1538 N. 2nd Ave
Jacksonville Beach, FL
View Map
Jane Gessner Womack


1926 - 2019
Jane Gessner Womack Obituary
JANE GESSNER WOMACK
Jane Gessner Womack, 92, a long time resident of Jacksonville Beach, died May 2, 2019, at her home of natural causes. She was born December 27, 1926, in Atlanta, Ga., to the parents of Frederick and Ruth Leora Gessner. She graduated from Girls High in Atlanta, Ga, and then graduated from Cadet Nursing Core.
Jane served the community by her work at Beaches Hospital for 25 years. During her retirement, she volunteered with the Meals on Wheels program and the Community Kitchen.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William Alfred Womack, Sr.; son, William Alfred Womack, Jr.; parents; sister, Theodora McKeen. Jane leaves behind daughters, Nancy Womack Tyson Azula (Hernan) and Deborah Womack Wyman; grandchildren, Dawn Tyson Lotz (Pat), Rebecca Tyson, Nancy Tyson Cooper (Coby), Allison Tyson Lord (Jimmy), Christopher Shea Wyman, Season Vickers (Bill), Taylor Wyman; great-grandchildren, Dillon, Dalton, Demi, Kayla Nelson (Neil), Corbin, Austin, Sebastian, Samuel Tyson (Jessie), Gavin, Scarlett; great-great-grandchildren, Riley, Bella, Olivia, Scott and Brenda Lee. She is also survived by her sister Ruth Jean Hogan.
Committal Service at 11 AM on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at H. Warren Smith Cemetery, 1538 N. 2nd Ave., Jacksonville Beach.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to Hardage-Giddens Funeral Home, 1701 Beach Blvd., Jacksonville Beach.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Jane's name to the Community Hospice Anne & Donald McGraw Center for Caring, c/o Community Hospice & Palliative Care of NE Florida, 4266 Sunbeam Rd., Jacksonville, FL 32257.
Published in The Beaches Leader on June 6, 2019
