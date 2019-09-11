|
JANE PALMER POTTER
Dad and Pal flew their plane back to earth and returned to heaven with Mother on August 29th, 2019. Together as avid Cessna 150 pilots, they experienced exciting adventures flying all over the United States and Canada during their retirement before making their final flight.
Mother was born on October 22, 1931 in Jacksonville and lived in Atlantic Beach since 1958. She graduated from Lee High School and received her BS in Biology from the University of Florida where she became a proud, lifelong Gator! She married Alan Wayne Potter, Sr. in 1954 and celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with family at the Experimental Aircraft Show in Oshkosh, Wisconsin. Together they raised four children, Patricia Shapiro (Steven), Alan Potter (Deborah), James Potter (Darlene), and Richard Potter (Emiko). She adored her children, 10 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren who all called her Granny Jane. Their many visits during her final months, as well as visits from friends Betsy, June and Bill and Godson Joseph Rivers, were her happiest moments.
After losing Dad in 2010, Mom was fortunate to share a wonderful life with Don Remley. We are all grateful for the joy and companionship Don brought her. They were weekend regulars, spotted easily in their Cubbie hats, for music at the Courtyard. We are grateful for all the love and support Don gave Mom when she was treated for cancer and during her final months.
Mom loved her first job at the State Board of Health as a microbiologist. After staying home and raising children for 9 years, she furthered her education, received her teaching certificate and embarked on a rewarding 20-year career as the Fletcher High School librarian and faculty advisor to the Chess Club. As an active resident of the beaches, she regularly attended City Council meetings, served on the Board of Beaches Aquatic Pool, and was a founding member of Christ United Methodist Church.
Mom was passionate and inquisitive about life. She thrived on adventure and was fearless whether she was flying with Dad, snake hunting with Jim, playing roach busters with Grandson Aaron or riding her infamous backyard whirligig at 80 years old. She loved to garden (known for her fabulous okra), play the piano (Bach French Suite in G), and walk miles on the beach with her German Shephard, Pal. And every Easter, you could fully expect to see Mom mingling with the community at the end of Atlantic Blvd for the Christ United Methodist Church sunrise service.
Friends and family always knew Mom was there for them. She met weekly for lunch with lifelong friends Mary, Sue and Jo. She actively supported the local Meals on Wheels. She cared for her parents, in laws and husband through their final days. She temporarily moved to Savannah to help care for Steve when he was treated for cancer. She loved living on Second Street and was never too busy to stop and talk with neighbors and strangers alike. Her door was always open for a steady stream of friends, neighbors, children and grandchildren to visit.
As Mom always said to her family at every departure, we now say in forever unison to her:
" Hold 'em in the road, Mom, we love you bunches! "
A Private service will be held for immediate family. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the . Mom's favorite charities included Christ United Methodist Church and the Jacksonville Humane Society.
Published in The Beaches Leader on Sept. 12, 2019