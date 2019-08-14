Home

Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
First Christian Church at Seagate and the Oceanfront
Neptune Beach, FL
Mrs. Janet Davis Wilson


1947 - 2019
Mrs. Janet Davis Wilson Obituary
JANET DAVIS WILSON
Mrs. Janet Davis Wilson (Jan) died peacefully at the Mayo Clinic on Sunday, August 4th, 2019 in Jacksonville, FL at the age of 72.
Jan is survived by her husband, Bill, son Kevin and his wife Sherry, her sister Amy and brother Keith. She is preceded in death by her parents, Dot and Cecil, both of Jacksonville.
Jan was born in Jacksonville, FL on March 2, 1947. She graduated from Bishop Kenny High School in 1965. She married Bill in 1973 and worked with him until her retirement in 2009.
A memorial service is scheduled for 11:00 am on Saturday, August 17th at the First Christian Church at Seagate and the Oceanfront in Neptune Beach with a reception to follow in Fellowship Hall. Pastor Nathan Loewen will officiate the ceremony. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Jan's life. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the First Christian Church of the Beaches.
The family would like to thank the staff at Jacksonville Mayo Clinic for their efforts and kind care in Jan's peaceful passing.
Published in The Beaches Leader on Aug. 15, 2019
