Beaches Chapel by Hardage-Giddens
1701 Beach Blvd
Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
(904) 249-2374
1940 - 2020
JEAN ROSE ESSICK (née BLAYLOCK)
Jean Rose Essick (née Blaylock), 79, of Atlantic Beach, FL passed away January 24, 2020. She was born in Lexington, North Carolina on June 22, 1940. She married Bruce Terry Essick on December 24, 1955, and they were married for 49 years before his passing in 2004. Being a Navy wife, she served proudly as the ship's ombudsman's wife. She was honored with this appointment several times over the years of Navy life with her husband, Bruce. She earned her GED from Long Beach Community College in Long Beach, California.
Jean's passion for Persian cats led her to open the Summer Love Cattery which she operated for many years. She participated and was a member of the Cat Fancier Association. Later in life, she enjoyed the fellowship of the Red Hats Club. Other passions she enjoyed over the years included dancing with the Sassy Tappers, golfing with her husband, ceramics, needlecraft and living the beach life. But above all else, she loved and enjoyed being with her family and her dog, Barrington.
Jean was proceeded in death by her parents Martin and Virginia Blaylock of Lexington, North Carolina and an older sister, Grace Blaylock. Survivors include her children, Cynthia Lynn Essick and Terry Martin Essick; grandchildren, Summer Lynn Simmons (Ezra), Justin Bruce Essick, and Jennifer Marie Essick; siblings, Idell Garner; John Martin Blaylock (Cheryl); and Karry Luther Blaylock; great-grandchildren, Asher Michael Simmons, and Maya Elexis Simmons.
Funeral services were held Wednesday, January 29th, 2020 at Hardage-Giddens Funeral Home, 1701 Beach Blvd., Jacksonville Beach, FL. Burial was in Beaches Memorial Park.
Published in The Beaches Leader on Jan. 30, 2020
