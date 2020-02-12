|
|
JEAN TAYLOR
Jean Taylor, 85, passed away on February 8, 2020 at Beach House in Jacksonville Beach. She was predeceased by her husband and love of her life, Coach Jack Taylor. She is survived by her daughter Juli Weaver (Mike), grandsons Michael and Taylor Weaver, and son Jim and his family.
A visitation will be held Wednesday, February 12th, from 5:00 to 7:00 pm at Quinn-Shalz Family Funeral Home, 3600 3rd St S, Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250. A private family service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to an Alzheimer's .
Published in The Beaches Leader on Feb. 13, 2020