Jeffrey S. Reddy
1964 - 2020
JEFFREY S. REDDY
Jeffrey S. Reddy passed away at home on May 27, 2020. Jeff was born in Concord, NH on September 23, 1964. He grew up in the small town of Contoocook, NH. He graduated from Babson Collage with a B.S. in Business in 1987.
Jeff started his long career in management with Stake and Ale restaurants. He lived and worked in Philadelphia, PA, Cherry Hill, NJ, Richmond, VA, and Detroit, MI. Jeff loved to move and meet new people. He also owned a restaurant with his best friend Daryl, in Richmond, VA.
Jeff's lifetime dream was to live in Florida. He was able to fulfill that dream and for the last 14 years Jeff has worked for Home Depot, most recently as the store manager at the Jacksonville branch.
Jeff loved to travel, enjoyed working in his yard, renovating and selling homes, and hosting parties. His greatest joy was working side by side with his co-workers.
Jeff is survived by his loved dog Ginger and the many good friends that will remember him fondly for his wit, sense of humor anf caring for those he cherished.
A Memorial Service for Jeff will be scheduled at a later date. Donations may be made in Jeff's remembrance to the Jacksonville Humane Society.
Please visit the Tribute online at www.quinn-shalz.com. Arrangements by Quinn-Shalz Family Funeral Home.

Published in The Beaches Leader from Jul. 20 to Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Quinn-Shalz
3600 Third Street South
Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
(904) 249-1100
Memories & Condolences
