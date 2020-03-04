|
|
JOANNE YANCEY
Joanne Yancey passed away peacefully on February 26, 2020. Born on June 2, 1933 in Mt. Pleasant Michigan to Bonnie I. Smith and Isabell Dorthy Smith. The Smith family quickly transplanted to Jacksonville Beach, Florida where Joanne's love for the beach, the ocean, the salt air and southern charm would stay with her forever.
Joanne never met a stranger, however, she could seldom remember a name. Her love for NASCAR, horses, crochets and being on the road trips conversing with strangers along the way will always be a talking point for generations to come.
Joanne was the oldest of four siblings. Her younger sister, Bonnie Smith Pendray, brother Butch Smith and wife Judy of Old Town, Florida and their respective families, survive her.
Her beloved sister Bonita Jean "Berti" Lockwood precedes her in passing.
Joanne made a lifetime of memories in Jacksonville Beach where she raised three sons. Ken "Spook" Yancey Jr., Mark and Dwight. After motherhood, her second career would take her on the road as a sales consultant for Olan Mills Photography. She soon found herself based in Shawnee, Oklahoma where she would retire and take on the role of grandmother to Dwight's three kids.
Joanne was blessed with a large family from Florida to Oklahoma. Son, Ken "Spook" Yancey Jr. resides in Florida with his wife Teresa and their three kids and grandkids; Kindal Yancey Luciania, husband Anthony, children Lincoln and London; Son Kenny Yancey and wife Kathleen; and daughter Hannah Yancey. Son Mark Yancey resides in Dallas, Texas with wife Sherri, and daughters, Alexann and Morgann. Son Dwight Yancey resides in Shawnee, Oklahoma with wife Darcee and their children and grandchildren; Andrew Yancey, Ashley Yancey Gatlin, husband Tony, and grandkids, Bode and Bailyn and son Ryan Yancey and wife Sommer.
Dwight Yancey and his family shouldered the care for Joanne in her final years. It is with profound gratitude that we thank and appreciate Dwight and his family for their constant cares giving and unconditional love. It was the daily visits by Dwight, Darcee and grandson Ryan that eased the transition.
A memorial in Jacksonville Beach is pending.
Published in The Beaches Leader on Mar. 5, 2020