Joey Vogel

Joey Vogel Obituary
JOEY VOGEL
My beautiful son, Joey Vogel, passed from this life at the age of 51, in the early hours of Tuesday, March 3, 2020, after less than 24 hours at the hospice center.
Joey was a carpenter, artist, skateboarder and surfer. He lived his life at full throttle and relished the time he spent contributing to, and participating in, his friends punk band. Music and humor were his passion.
Joey spent most of his life in Atlantic Beach and the beaches area and his friend group was vast and raucous reaching from New Orleans, Dayton, Atlanta and Miami/Palm Beach. These men and women were his true "Band of Brothers. And Sisters."
He is survived by his mother, Sherry Vieira, dad Timothy Flanagan, sisters Shelby and Delaney, Aunts Karen (Mike), JoAnn (Patricia), cousin Harper (Darrell) and extended family.
He is survived also by his "family" of choice-those men and women who have sustained and loved him throughout his life- they are numerous and forever treasured in his heart.
In accordance with his wishes, his life will be celebrated in the coming months with a paddle-out at the beach to scatter his ashes along with those of his beloved dogs- Toby and Effie.
Published in The Beaches Leader on Mar. 13, 2020
