JOHN ANDREW CONRAD

John Andrew Conrad, also known as "The Man" by friends, associates and family passed away unexpectedly last Thursday June 13, 2019 in his home, at the age of 48.

John was a great friend and kind soul. He always greeted others with a smile no matter his state of mind and was always willing to help anyone who asked. John worked in the automotive industry for over 30 years giving his final six to Allstar Automotive Services off Mayport Road. From the time he was a kid; working on cars was his passion and that passion showed with his dedication to the Allstar family and customers who regularly asked for him by name.

John is survived by his mother Marsha, sister, Diane and two brothers Chris and Mike. He will be sadly missed and dearly remembered by all who knew him.

A memorial service will be held in his honor at St. Johns Catholic Church, 2400 Mayport Road on Tuesday June 25, 2019 at 11:00 a.m.