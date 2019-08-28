|
|
JOHN EDWARD SPREIER II
John Edward Spreier II, age 60, died on August 18, 2019 in Jacksonville Beach, Florida. Born in Springfield, Illinois he was the son of John Spreier and Mary Morrison Spreier. John graduated high school from John Fitzgerald
Kennedy High School in Willingboro, NJ in 1976. Upon graduation from Boston University he pursued a career and passion as an Occupational Therapist.
Music touched every part of John's life. He was never far from an instrument and often traveled with a new one to master. After relocating from Lincoln, RI he developed a fondness for the burgeoning art scene in Jax Beach and fostered relationships with the local artists. He was truly beloved by the community and his band, Swamp Ash.
He is survived by his daughter Caila Truesdell Byrd of Chicago, IL, Mother Mary Spreier, Sisters Deborah Gibbs (Edward), Ellice Spreier Beard, Janine Thackston, Rochelle Spreier Mask, Elizabeth Spreier Ellefson (Brad), Dione Garnand (Clinton), many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his father John Edward Spreier, grandparents David and Pauline Spreier and Roy and Alice Morrison, his brother in law John Timothy Beard.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 1423 8th Avenue North, Jacksonville Beach, FL. A Celebration of Life will be held following the service at Ribault Garden Club. 705 2nd Ave North, Jacksonville Beach, Florida from 1:00-4:00.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Boobsapalooza (Bands against Breast Cancer) an event that was close to John's heart. www.paypal.com enter the email address: [email protected]
Published in The Beaches Leader on Aug. 29, 2019