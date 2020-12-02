JOHN EDWIN KEEN, JR

John Edwin Keen, Jr. of Jacksonville, Florida, died in a tragic bicycling accident on Wednesday, November 25, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Dr. Carmen Martinez; his daughter, Sara Carter, and son-in-law, Jeremy Carter; and two grandchildren, Colin (11) and Delaney (9), and Sara's mother, Beth Hunter Keen.

As the only child of Margaret Hunter Keen and John Edwin Keen, Sr., John grew up in Callahan, Florida, where the Keen family has deep roots and history. His parents, now deceased, owned a local Dodge dealership for many years. John's affable spirit and warm personality made him successful in all his career endeavors, starting at the car dealership and later in the trucking industry. After retiring in 2009, he was able to devote himself to his true passion-cycling. John was a natural athlete who loved competitive sport in many forms and always worked toward the goal of achieving excellence. Weight training in his twenties built his strength and endurance to compete in triathlons, kayaking, and fishing, and he also enjoyed boating. From the early 1990s, John was an active member of the North Florida Bicycle Club, completing numerous century rides (100 miles) throughout the southeast. In 2007, John and Carmen rode their bicycles across America from Los Angeles, California, to Boston, Massachusetts, in 55 days. They travelled widely for a variety of bicycling trips in Italy, Scotland, Russia, and Spain, where they biked the religious pilgrimage known as the Camino de Santiago from France to La Coruna, Spain.

Known as much for his good humor as his formidable bicycling skills, John was a fixture in the cycling community throughout Jacksonville and the Beaches. He never left a rider behind in any group ride, and he treated all riders equally and with respect. John's best quality was his innate goodness, and he exhibited an inner kindness that could not be learned but was readily identified. These special qualities stemmed from his belief in God and his spirituality. He brought great joy to his family, his friends, and all those who knew him.

The family will receive friends for a visitation on Thursday, December 3, 2020 from 5-7 pm, at Hardage-Giddens Funeral Home, 1701 Beach Blvd., Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250. The funeral will be held at 11 am, Friday, December 4, 2020 at First Caroline Baptist Church, 11428 McCormick Rd., Jacksonville, FL 32225. Following the funeral, family and friends will re-convene at 1pm for the burial at Keen Cemetery, 431128 Keen Cemetery Rd., Callahan, FL 32011.

