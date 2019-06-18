JOHN F. BLANCHARD

John F. Blanchard passed through to life eternal on Saturday June 8th, 2019 at his home in Orlando, FL at the age of 87. There he will join his loving wife Rose to continue their special love.

John was a remarkable man of immense character and generosity. He served his country for 20 years through the Korean and Vietnam Wars as a proud member of the U.S. Navy. Upon retirement from the Navy he settled his family of six in Atlantic Beach where he continued to serve others through his example.

John believed in the good in every person and never failed to give shelter, resources and love to those who needed it the most. His gentle love never came with expectations or questions, only the hope that his actions would make a difference. This was never more evident than when he coached and mentored the dozens of young men of Atlantic Beach Little League, donated his time to Nights of Columbus sponsored charities and served his church. His house was known to be a place where the weary traveler could find respite, a good meal, full acceptance for as long as it was needed. This remained true until the day he passed.

As father and husband, he provided for his three sons (Chris, Jim, & J.T.) and daughter (Diane) and instilled that same giving spirit and the duty to serve others. His children refer to him as a personal hero. Married for over 50 years to the same woman he demonstrated how to love, preserve, respect, and live up to your commitments.

He will be missed by many but fortunately he left a piece of his soul in all that came to know him and will live on in many of us for years to come. In his memory he would like for you to love as best you can, give as much as you can, forgive, and believe in the possibilities that live within all of us.

He is survived by his four children, 4 grandchildren, many friends and extended family, a grateful nation, and you who took the time to care to read about this great man of character. God Bless.

A Graveside Service will be held Thursday, June 20, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. at Beaches Memorial Park where military honors will be rendered. The arrangements are under the care and direction of V. Todd Ferreira Funeral Services at Beaches Memorial Park, 1500 Main Street, Atlantic Beach, FL 32233.