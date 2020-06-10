John Francis Sperry III
1950 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
JOHN FRANCIS SPERRY III
John Francis Sperry III, age 69, of Jacksonville, passed away June 1, 2020. He was born in Dumont, New Jersey on September 2, 1950.
A graduate of Fletcher High School, he received an associate degree from Florida Junior College. With a long career as a certified Welding Machine Repair Technician, John operated the service department of Action Welding for over 25 years after which he opened his own business as John F. Sperry Welding Repair Services for another 27 years. His repair expertise was highly respected in the industry and sought out by many large corporations.
He had a passion for surfing, scuba diving, Motocross racing, finding out how things work and helping people fix things.
John is survived by his son, John Francis Sperry IV, his sister, Linda Irene Sperry, and by his very dear friend, Alison Marshall.
Services are pending in Jacksonville but are postponed (date to be announced) due to the current Covid-19 pandemic. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Hardage-Giddens Funeral Home, 1701 Beach Blvd., Jacksonville Beach.
In lieu of flowers, John has requested that donations be made in his name to the American Cancer Society.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Beaches Leader from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Beaches Chapel by Hardage-Giddens
1701 Beach Blvd
Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
9042492374
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
June 9, 2020
I was on the high voltage crew during the construction of Cedar Bay power plant in 1990. I would hook up Miller 8 pak welding machines throughout the plant. On day my supervisor said, Tony, I have this guy coming out to fix some of these Miller 8paks and you are going to work with him. I spent the day with him and he showed me some of the ins and outs on repairing these machines. What an incredibly nice and Super Smart guy. When the job was near completion in 2002, the contractor wanted to send me to Cleweston on their next job. I did not go, I liked Jacksonville.I got my pink slip on a Wednesday 2002.I interviewed with Jacksonville Welding Supply as a welding machine repair technician that Thursday and as a result of working with John a year earlier, I started work the following Monday and have been a repair technician ever since. John is the direct reason I am in the welding equipment repair and supply business. Whenever I was stumped on a repair, John would help me out. I havent met many people like John, the world would be a better place with more people like him.
John, thanks for all the help and the friendship. Were all going to miss you
Tony Perseo
Friend
June 7, 2020
I knew John throughout his school years, but later I only saw him at reunions and one long chance encounter. He was a quiet fellow, always with a perpetual smile on his face. We ran cross country together one year and either John or Benny Shettlesworth edged me out as "sixth man" every single week, keeping me out of the meets. I was so dispirited, I quit the team. Had a laugh over that with him. John was friendly, warm, and always polite in the background. Happy to know he had a successful life and a son to carry the Sperry name.
Johnny McKay
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved