I was on the high voltage crew during the construction of Cedar Bay power plant in 1990. I would hook up Miller 8 pak welding machines throughout the plant. On day my supervisor said, Tony, I have this guy coming out to fix some of these Miller 8paks and you are going to work with him. I spent the day with him and he showed me some of the ins and outs on repairing these machines. What an incredibly nice and Super Smart guy. When the job was near completion in 2002, the contractor wanted to send me to Cleweston on their next job. I did not go, I liked Jacksonville.I got my pink slip on a Wednesday 2002.I interviewed with Jacksonville Welding Supply as a welding machine repair technician that Thursday and as a result of working with John a year earlier, I started work the following Monday and have been a repair technician ever since. John is the direct reason I am in the welding equipment repair and supply business. Whenever I was stumped on a repair, John would help me out. I havent met many people like John, the world would be a better place with more people like him.
John, thanks for all the help and the friendship. Were all going to miss you
JOHN FRANCIS SPERRY III
John Francis Sperry III, age 69, of Jacksonville, passed away June 1, 2020. He was born in Dumont, New Jersey on September 2, 1950.
A graduate of Fletcher High School, he received an associate degree from Florida Junior College. With a long career as a certified Welding Machine Repair Technician, John operated the service department of Action Welding for over 25 years after which he opened his own business as John F. Sperry Welding Repair Services for another 27 years. His repair expertise was highly respected in the industry and sought out by many large corporations.
He had a passion for surfing, scuba diving, Motocross racing, finding out how things work and helping people fix things.
John is survived by his son, John Francis Sperry IV, his sister, Linda Irene Sperry, and by his very dear friend, Alison Marshall.
Services are pending in Jacksonville but are postponed (date to be announced) due to the current Covid-19 pandemic. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Hardage-Giddens Funeral Home, 1701 Beach Blvd., Jacksonville Beach.
In lieu of flowers, John has requested that donations be made in his name to the American Cancer Society.
John Francis Sperry III, age 69, of Jacksonville, passed away June 1, 2020. He was born in Dumont, New Jersey on September 2, 1950.
A graduate of Fletcher High School, he received an associate degree from Florida Junior College. With a long career as a certified Welding Machine Repair Technician, John operated the service department of Action Welding for over 25 years after which he opened his own business as John F. Sperry Welding Repair Services for another 27 years. His repair expertise was highly respected in the industry and sought out by many large corporations.
He had a passion for surfing, scuba diving, Motocross racing, finding out how things work and helping people fix things.
John is survived by his son, John Francis Sperry IV, his sister, Linda Irene Sperry, and by his very dear friend, Alison Marshall.
Services are pending in Jacksonville but are postponed (date to be announced) due to the current Covid-19 pandemic. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Hardage-Giddens Funeral Home, 1701 Beach Blvd., Jacksonville Beach.
In lieu of flowers, John has requested that donations be made in his name to the American Cancer Society.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Beaches Leader from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.