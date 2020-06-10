I was on the high voltage crew during the construction of Cedar Bay power plant in 1990. I would hook up Miller 8 pak welding machines throughout the plant. On day my supervisor said, Tony, I have this guy coming out to fix some of these Miller 8paks and you are going to work with him. I spent the day with him and he showed me some of the ins and outs on repairing these machines. What an incredibly nice and Super Smart guy. When the job was near completion in 2002, the contractor wanted to send me to Cleweston on their next job. I did not go, I liked Jacksonville.I got my pink slip on a Wednesday 2002.I interviewed with Jacksonville Welding Supply as a welding machine repair technician that Thursday and as a result of working with John a year earlier, I started work the following Monday and have been a repair technician ever since. John is the direct reason I am in the welding equipment repair and supply business. Whenever I was stumped on a repair, John would help me out. I havent met many people like John, the world would be a better place with more people like him.

John, thanks for all the help and the friendship. Were all going to miss you



Tony Perseo

Friend