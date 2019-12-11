|
JOHN M. AIMONE, SR.
John M. Aimone, Sr., 89, of Jacksonville, Florida, passed away December 8, 2019. He was born in San Bernardino, Ca. on January 25, 1930. John received a degree in Electrical Engineering from Chaffey College. He was married to Diane C. Aimone on August 12, 1965. John retired from the U.S. Navy after 20 years of service and served as President of the VC-4 squadron Night Cappers.
He continued working 20 additional years for JEA. He was longtime member of Beach United Methodist Church, member of the Lions and Sertoma Clubs, Den leader for Webelos, Boy Scouts of America, and was a 7-time Jacksonville Grand Prix running age group champion.
Survivors include his wife of 54 years, Diane C, Aimone and son, John M. Aimone, Jr. (wife, Lisa).
A celebration of John's life will be held 10:00 am Saturday, Dec. 14th at Beach Church (BUMC). In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in memory of John M. Aimone, Sr., to the American Parkinson's Disease Association, apdaparkinson.org.
Published in The Beaches Leader on Dec. 12, 2019