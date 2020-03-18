|
|
JOHN W. RING
John W. Ring born in Jacksonville, FL on February 8th, 1978, until he joined his grandpaernts in heaven on March 12, 2020, after a long illness.
John loved the outdoors as well as drawing and writing poetry. John was always there to help others when needed. He worked at Pablo Towers for 12 years in maintenance. He cherished many of the residents there. Above all was his Love for his family and friends.
He is survived by his parents Bennie and Barbara Ring, 6 sisters and 3 brothers, several nieces and nephews and long time girlfriend Kristin Gabel.
A Celebration of Life will be held at his home at 436 Bowles Street, Neptune Beach, from 3-6pm on Saturday, March 21st, 2020.
Published in The Beaches Leader on Mar. 19, 2020