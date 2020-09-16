JONATHAN FARMER MURPHY
Jonathan Farmer Murphy, formerly of Ponte Vedra Beach, FL and Wilton, CT passed away peacefully at his home in Suffield, CT on August 20, 2020. He died of complications arising from Parkinson's Disease. He was 84.
He was the son of Goodrich Kibben Murphy and Eleanor Huyck Murphy. Raised in New Canaan, CT, he graduated from St Luke's School and Brown University.
Jonathan pursued a career in corporate finance working at TIAA, Goldman Sachs, Bank of America and General Re. In 1994 he co-founded Portfolio Advisors, a private equity and fund management advisory firm from which he retired as Managing Partner in 2001. He and his wife retired to Ponte Vedra Beach, FL where he was a member of Sawgrass Country Club.
Jonathan was a lifelong sports participant. In 2015 he was inducted into the St Luke's Athletic Hall of Fame. He enjoyed the competition and camaraderie of sports and golf was his favorite. He was a member of a group known as the Maude Fricket who played in Manchester, VT every year for 50 years. He played ice hockey for years on a private pond in Wilton with a group of hockey enthusiasts. He was a lifelong St Louis Cardinals baseball fan and once attended a MLB tryout. Jonathan enjoyed following his kids' athletic pursuits by coaching and enthusiastically cheering from the sidelines. In 1972, on a family vacation, he fell in love with Block Island, RI where he built a summer home. Every summer, Jonathan hosted family and friends and gathered to enjoy lobster bakes and competitive games of croquet and charades. He was a man whose humor and generosity were his hallmark.
Jonathan is survived by his wife of 40 years, Cornelia Beardsley Murphy; his five children, Peter E. Murphy, Philip K. Murphy, Sandra M. Szabat, Megan M. Borman, C. Kate Bashaw; 12 grandchildren; a great granddaughter; six nieces and nephews; and his brother Jeremy N. Murphy. He was predeceased by his parents and his other two brothers, Christopher H. Murphy and Peter G. Murphy.
There is no service planned at this time. A donation in his memory to The Michael J. Fox Foundation
, P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014 or (michaeljfox.org
) would be welcomed by the family.
