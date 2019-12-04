|
JOSEPH GALLEN DEWAELE
Joseph Gallen DeWaele, age 9, passed away on November 26, 2019. Joe was born on May 3, 2010 in Jacksonville Beach, Florida.
Joe was a 4th grade student at Jacksonville Beach Elementary School. He loved spending time with his family, friends, and his two dogs Emma and Gary. Joe had a love for life and enjoyed taking rides in his go cart, playing outside, watching Youtube and playing video games. He enjoyed cheeseburgers and pizza, sour skittles and pickles. Joe had a love for helping those less fortunate than himself. He had a contagious laugh, a bright smile, and a kind spirit.
Joe is survived by his loving parents, David and Carolyn; his brother John; and his two beloved dogs Emma and Gary. Also, his maternal grandparents, John and Helen Gallen; and many friends and classmates. Joe was predeceased by his paternal grandparents, Robert and Shirley DeWaele.
Visitation will be from 4-7pm on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at Quinn-Shalz Funeral Home, located at 3600 Third Street South, Jacksonville Beach.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon on Friday December 6, 2019 at St. Paul's Catholic Church, located at 435 1st Avenue North, Jacksonville Beach.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Jacksonville Humane Society.
Please visit the online Tribute at www.quinn-shalz.com. Arrangements by Quinn-Shalz Family Funeral Home.
Published in The Beaches Leader on Dec. 5, 2019