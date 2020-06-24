Joseph John "(Joe)" Mancino, Sr.
1925 - 2020
JOSEPH JOHN MANCINO, SR. (JOE)
Joseph John Mancino, Sr. (Joe) went to be with the Lord on June 19, 2020. He passed away peacefully, at home, surrounded by loved ones.
Joe was born in the Germantown section of Philadelphia on September 16, 1925, where he met the love of his life and his bride of 72 years, Mary (née) Papiano.
Joe was a True American Patriot and Navy Veteran who served in the Pacific aboard the USS Griffin (AS-13) and the USS Coucal (ASR-8) during World War II. As part of Operation Crossroads, he witnessed the testing of the fourth Atomic Bomb off Bikini Island.
Anyone who knew him enjoyed the stories of his past that he loved to share.
Joe leaves behind his loving wife, Mary; daughter Mary Jane Cellucci (John) of Ponte Vedra Beach; son Joe, Jr. of Palm Coast; twin daughters Donna Mancino of State College, PA and Denise Stephanou (Henry) of Bogota, Colombia; brother Charles Mancino (Pat) of Hatfield, PA; seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Louise and Angelo and brothers Anthony and Angelo, Jr.
Joe was a devout Catholic who found peace in his love of the Lord, his devotion to the Rosary and to St. Teresa of Lisieux. He found his joy in being with his beloved Mary and their family. Joe had a special smile that lit-up his face whenever he saw his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Joe loved his family and his country more than life itself. He will be loved and missed forever by all who knew him. He will never be forgotten.
Due to the COVID -19 pandemic, funeral services will be held at a later date. Donations in memory of Joe can be made to Community Hospice of Northeast Florida, 4266 Sunbeam Rd., Jacksonville, FL 32257 or Wounded Warrior Project, 4899 Belfort Rd., Jacksonville, FL 32256.
Please visit the Tribute online at www.quinn-shalz.com. Arrangements by Quinn-Shalz Family Funeral Home.

Published in The Beaches Leader from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Quinn-Shalz
3600 Third Street South
Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
(904) 249-1100
