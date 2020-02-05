|
|
JOSEPH MICHAEL GIRARDOT
Joseph Michael Girardot, 21, of Atlantic Beach, FL, passed away on January 27, 2020, a victim of a tragic vehicular accident. This sudden passing will not diminish the beauty of the many joyous memories of Joseph Michael's short, but full life.
Joseph Michael Girardot was named in honor of St. Joseph, the Patron Saint of families, and after his paternal great grandfather, Joseph Denaro, of Palermo, Sicily and his paternal grandfather, Richard Michael, "Mickey", Girardot, of Detroit, MI. At, home, he went by his middle-name, Michael, or often times, "Mikey", by his three younger sisters.
Michael was born in Jacksonville, FL on January 12, 1999 to Robert Joseph Girardot, of Atlantic Beach, FL and Laura Angelica Ariza Gonzales, of Bucaramanga, Colombia. Michael was a lifelong resident of Atlantic Beach, FL and parishioner of Saint Paul's Catholic Church. He graduated from Fletcher High, where he received a College Preparatory diploma. Michael was currently pursuing a career in Engineering Technology at FSCJ, where he was due to receive an Associates Degree at the end of this semester. His plans after graduation were to begin a full time career in this field, while pursuing a Bachelor's Degree in Engineering.
Michael was a hardworking and honest young man who worked his way through college, at Winn-Dixie, Walmart, Anchor Glass, V Pizza and Subway. He often worked two or even three part-time jobs at a time, in order to pay for college, pay for a new car, or travel adventures, and he was already saving to buy his first home. Michael enjoyed going to the beach, biking, and like many young men, playing video games, maybe a little too much. He had a growing love of travel, and at his young age he had traveled extensively in the USA, the Caribbean, Central and South America and Europe. Michael had made plans to tour the Greek Isles, and hike in the Alps, this Fall.
Michael brought much happiness to his family. He overcame many challenges to be on a path for a promising professional career. He was especially close to his two youngest sisters, who are toddlers. Michael was a Guardian Angel for his sisters here on earth, and now he will always be watching over them from heaven. Angelina and Anamarcela will especially miss him. Michael was a loving, respectful, and obedient son, a right hand man for his stepmother Gio at home, during his father's frequent business travels. Gio and Michael had a very special and loving relationship. Gio was mother, sister, den mother, friend and life coach to Michael, and she blessed him with the happiest years of his life by keeping such a loving home.
Michael is survived by his loving and proud father, Robert J. Girardot and stepmother, Jowania Mairena Blandon, "Gio" of Atlantic Beach, FL, his loving mother, Laura Ariza Girardot, and sister Lisa Sofia Girardot of Pompton Lakes, NJ, his sister Dr. Alexandra A. Girardot, of Tampa, FL, his brother Robert J. Girardot, Jr., and sisters Ana Sofia Girardot, Angelina Girardot and Anamarcela Girardot, all of Atlantic Beach, FL.
A Catholic Mass in celebration of Michael's life will be held at St. Paul's Catholic Church, Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250, at 11:00 am, Saturday, February 8, 2020. A reception for family and friends will be held immediately after the mass at the Family Life Center. At a later date, Michael's family will commit his earthly remains to the sea, far offshore of the Atlantic Beach and in the deep blue and peaceful sea that he loved so much.
In lieu of flowers, donations to The Michael Girardot Smile Fund at: https://alma.app/funds/the-girardot-smile-fund would be appreciated. Please visit the online Tribute at www.quinn-shalz.com. Arrangements by Quinn-Shalz Family Funeral Home.
Published in The Beaches Leader on Feb. 6, 2020