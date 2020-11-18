OSEPH (JOE) VOLKER MELE

Joseph (Joe) Volker Mele of San Juan, Puerto Rico formally from Jacksonville Beach, Florida died after a brief illness on October 17, 2020 in San Juan. He was born on September 3, 1951 to John and Rita Volker Mele. He and his family came to live in Jacksonville Beach after his father's death in 1957. He attended San Pablo Elementary and Fletcher Jr. and Sr. High. Growing up at the beach, he was an avid surfer (if he wasn't in school, you could find him in the ocean!). He had a very close-knit group of friends who referred to themselves as the "Dirt Gang"!

He was a member of the Seafarers International Union and sailed as Boson AB for 42 years. During his seafaring career he traveled all over the world. In his later years, he stuck closer to home in San Juan, sailing primarily the U.S. Coast and the Caribbean Sea.

He is predeceased by his father and mother, John and Rita Mele and wife, Sonya Mele. He is survived by his brother, John Hegel of Sparta, New Jersey; sister, Maria Galway of Spotswood, New Jersey; son Josh Mele (Amy); first wife, Leslie Hale of Jacksonville Beach; step daughter, Valerie Casanova of San Juan; grandchildren, Michael and Helen Rose Mele of Jacksonville Beach and a host of nieces and nephews of New Jersey.

There was a small Celebration of Life service held by his children and friends, October 24, 2020, on the beach at Ocean Park in San Juan. In addition, ashes were given to a union brother which will be distributed in the Caribbean Sea for a proper Seaman's Burial.

A final send off will be held on the beach behind Pete's Bar in Neptune Beach (his favorite watering hole) with a Budweiser toast, Saturday, December 5, 2020 at 11 am.

