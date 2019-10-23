|
JOSEPHINE NELL BLITCH (AKA JONELL)
01/13/1951-10/15/2019
The time is gone; there is no more earthly time for Josephine N. Blitch (AKA Jonell) who was such an inspiration to us all. If you knew her you were lucky, but if you ticked her off, you were not so lucky. She graduated from Fletcher and she frequented Pete's where Walt would serve the beers with an attitude, and where getting kicked out by Walt was a badge of honor, if you didn't get kicked out at least once, you were a townie. And, then there was, Phil Driscoll's Place, Tan Fannies, Mr. B's, but not so much the Mai Tai, that was before we could legally drink, but her parent's went there. But most of our parents ended the night at Pete's.
Jonell worked at Beaches Hospital, in the seventies, when Millie Caldwell was the Director of Nursing. It was a small hospital servicing the community. Sherry Bradshaw, Larry Caldwell, Mrs. Watson, Mrs. Bruebaker, Susie and Lang Chaires, Katie Schultz, Beth Patterson, and Doctor's Judith and Martin Northup. Cleo was Jonell's mentor and supervisor in the laboratory, where she worked. I know I'm leaving out some people, and I'm so sorry.
Jonell was extremely proud of her niece Kelly Blitch, daughter of Jim and Jenny Blitch. She has her Masters in Science and Health Administration and is currently on the fast track at Mayo Hospital Jacksonville. Kelly was very proud of Jonell as were Jenny and her brother Jim Blitch.
She went on to own a Nautical Antique shop, a pool company, selling plumbing supplies. But, the endeavor she was most proud of, was being Neke's Mom. A beautiful Alaskan Malamute that had her wrapped around his paw. She retired and they went to the Beach everyday. Snow, sleet and rain.
Jonell was, a giver, not a taker. She helped many people, including friends and strangers, most of them anonymously.
She liked to live life on the edge, just like the surfer girl she was. Jonell lived by the idea, that everything was an adventure, always saying "let's try it, you want to?"
She wished she could sing, and dance, but she couldn't really do either very well. But she had that thing in her soul that made her, the person, you wanted to be with.
Nobody really wants to leave this earth, sometimes we have to make choices in life that are very hard to make. Hopefully, if you're lucky, you will get a chance to make that choice. Jonell's window was rapidly closing - tick tock, tick tock, tick tock. She had a choice of not being trapped in a body, ravished by cruel diseases and she made her choice
As per her request there will be no formal services.
As a tribute to Jonell, I'm asking you to pay it forward. If you see someone in need, help them and maybe remember Jonell…..
Published in The Beaches Leader on Oct. 24, 2019