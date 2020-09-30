1/1
Juanita Yvonne Stallings (Johnson)
1941 - 2020
Juanita Yvonne Stallings (Johnson) was born January 20, 1941 to Robert & Etta Johnson. She is preceded in death by three siblings; Robert, Charles, & Sandra.
Juanita is survived by her brother, Donald & her three children (Lisa, JR, & Todd). Two grandchildren Lauren, Jacob, and a great-grandson Cayden. She had many nieces, nephews, and cousins. She created a special relationship with her niece Susan, who became her caretaker.
Juanita passed away on September 21, 2020 in Jacksonville Beach, Fl. She will be memorialized at Evergreen Cemetery next to her brother Charles and near both parents.
Psalms 118:5 "Out of my distress I called on the Lord; the Lord answered me and set me free."

Published in The Beaches Leader from Sep. 30 to Oct. 1, 2020.
