Judith Ann Ratliff


1943 - 2019
Judith Ann Ratliff Obituary
JUDITH ANN RATLIFF
Judith Ann Ratliff, 83, returned to her Heavenly Father on August 25, 2019 surrounded by her family. Her devotion to her family and her steadfast belief in God supported her through all of life's battles and gave her peace. Judy was born to Dorothy and Marvin Dennis on April 15th 1936 in Kansas City, Missouri and had one sister Marlene. In her long, beautiful life she faced many hardships, including the deaths of her daughter Julie Ann Knight, the love of her life, LT Thomas Ratliff, USN and a battle with breast cancer.
She is survived by her children Vicki Preckajlo (Edward, Jr.), Vivian Knight, and Holly Dobbins; grandchildren Edward Preckajlo III (Cheryl), Justin Preckajlo (Natasha), Amber Thompson and Alissia Thompson; great-grandchildren Lillie, Lola, Eddie, Ollie, Madyson, Lucy, Abigal, Legend, Journee, Kynslee, Makayla and Michelle and great-great grandchild James.
She will be remembered for her Faith, her love of family, her sense of humor and devotion to her patriotic duty. She served as a member of Christ United Methodist Church, where she sang in the choir.
Published in The Beaches Leader on Oct. 10, 2019
