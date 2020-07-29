I can honestly say that Judy was without a doubt one of a kind! She was by far the most beautiful soul I’ve ever come in contact with The day I met her I knew she would change our life forever she excepted my daughters and I with open arms open heart we were not considered strangers or acquaintances we became family from day 1 that’s 1 thing I loved so much about Judy she treated you like family whether she met you 5 minutes ago or known you for years the fact that she never treated anybody differently no matter what you’ve been through She has taught my daughters and I the true meaning of family & unconditional love I am truly thankful for everything she has taught my daughters and I over the years she’s touched so many different people in so many different ways for these reasons she’s going to be in forever deeply missed ........



RIP BEAUTIFUL WE ALL WILL 4 EVER LOVE AND MISS U.....



Love always Beverly and The girls

Beverly Raile

Family