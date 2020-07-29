1/1
Judy Longstreth
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Judy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
JUDY LONGSTRETH
Judy Longstreth passed away July 27, 2020 at 69. Judy is survived by her husband, Wayne Longstreth; her mother, Josie Schiebler; her brother and sister, Bobby and Jeanie Austin. Judy worked for Bell South/AT&T and taught kindergarten at Dinsmore Elementary.
A memorial will be planned later due to the pandemic. Please contact your local elementary school and volunteer time and money for their kindergarten programs in Judy's honor.
George H. Hewell and Son Funeral Home, 4747 Main Street. Condolences may be left at hewellfuneralhomes.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Beaches Leader from Jul. 29 to Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hewell and Son Funeral Home (Northside) - Jacksonville
4747 Main St N
Jacksonville, FL 32206
904-355-9545
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hewell and Son Funeral Home (Northside) - Jacksonville

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
46 entries
July 29, 2020
That smile!!
Jeanie Austin
Sister
July 29, 2020
Mother and Judy
Jeanie Austin
Sister
July 29, 2020
Judy, Wayne and Baby Andy. Beach life.
Jeanie Austin
Sister
July 29, 2020
Judy and Andy
Jeanie Austin
Sister
July 29, 2020
Daddy, Mother, Judy, Wayne, Jeanie, Bobby<br />12/16/1972
Jeanie Austin
Sister
July 29, 2020
Cowboy hat just because
Jeanie Austin
Sister
July 29, 2020
The seventies
Jeanie Austin
Sister
July 29, 2020
Executive style
Jeanie Austin
Sister
July 29, 2020
Judy holding Brian<br />Penny holding Andy
Jeanie Austin
Sister
July 29, 2020
Best teacher
Jeanie Austin
Sister
July 29, 2020
School picture
Jeanie Austin
Sister
July 29, 2020
Styling
Jeanie Austin
Sister
July 29, 2020
Just hangin
Jeanie Austin
Sister
July 29, 2020
Sisters!!
Jeanie Austin
Sister
July 29, 2020
Pointing that finger!
Jeanie Austin
Sister
July 29, 2020
Judy, Jeanie, Bobby, Reid <br />Choccolocco Alabama
Jeanie Austin
Sister
July 29, 2020
Judy and Prissy and their students
Jeanie Austin
Sister
July 29, 2020
Andy, Reid, Judy,Jeanie, Bobby and Mama B<br />Choccolocco Alabama
Jeanie Austin
Sister
July 29, 2020
Judy,Bobby, Jeannie and Mama B on her front porch in Choccolocco Alabama. Good times!
Best memories with our grandmother, Mama B on her front porch in Choccolocco Alabama
Bob Austin
Brother
July 29, 2020
Judy and Bobby
Jeanie Austin
Sister
July 29, 2020
Judy and Mother in the kitchen
Jeanie Austin
Sister
July 29, 2020
Football family!
Jeanie Austin
Sister
July 29, 2020
Jeanie,Bobby, Brendan, Judy
Jeanie Austin
Sister
July 29, 2020
Judy, Wayne, Ansleigh, Andre
Jeanie Austin
Sister
July 29, 2020
Ansleigh, Judy, Brendan
Jeanie Austin
Sister
July 29, 2020
Judy and Mother
Jeanie Austin
Sister
July 29, 2020
Judy is always remembered and forever loved.
Jeanie Austin
Sister
July 29, 2020
What a true friend, great family friend and a god mother to my daughter. We are all devastated and still can’t believe that she is gone forever. May the Almighty God bless her and may soul rest in eternal peace . We will forever missed you Ms. Judy and your love and kindness is irreplaceable. Adieu my friend, you were a one in a million
Saloum & Matta Bajo
Friend
July 28, 2020
Showing our support =œ
Beverly Raile
Family
July 28, 2020
Judy and Wayne telling Kaydence she can help blow out the candles <‚
Beverly Raile
Family
July 28, 2020
By far the BEST COOK Ive EVER KNOWN
Beverly Raile
Family
July 28, 2020
Beverly Raile
Family
July 28, 2020
Mariah Judy and Wayne
Beverly Raile
Family
July 28, 2020
Judy and Beverly
Beverly Raile
Family
July 28, 2020
Beverly Raile
Family
July 28, 2020
Judy Wayne and Beverly on the boat
Beverly Raile
Family
July 28, 2020
Beverly Raile
Family
July 28, 2020
Showing our support =œ
Beverly Raile
Family
July 28, 2020
Judy and Wayne telling Kaydence she can help blow out the candles <‚
Beverly Raile
Family
July 28, 2020
By far the BEST COOK Ive EVER KNOWN
Beverly Raile
Family
July 28, 2020
Beverly Raile
Family
July 28, 2020
Mariah Judy and Wayne
Beverly Raile
Family
July 28, 2020
I can honestly say that Judy was without a doubt one of a kind! She was by far the most beautiful soul I’ve ever come in contact with The day I met her I knew she would change our life forever she excepted my daughters and I with open arms open heart we were not considered strangers or acquaintances we became family from day 1 that’s 1 thing I loved so much about Judy she treated you like family whether she met you 5 minutes ago or known you for years the fact that she never treated anybody differently no matter what you’ve been through She has taught my daughters and I the true meaning of family & unconditional love I am truly thankful for everything she has taught my daughters and I over the years she’s touched so many different people in so many different ways for these reasons she’s going to be in forever deeply missed ........

RIP BEAUTIFUL WE ALL WILL 4 EVER LOVE AND MISS U.....

Love always Beverly and The girls
Beverly Raile
Family
July 28, 2020
What a true friend, great family friend and a god mother to my daughter. We are all devastated and still can’t believe that she is gone forever. May the Almighty God bless her and may soul rest in eternal peace . We will forever missed you Ms. Judy and your love and kindness is irreplaceable. Adieu my friend, you were a one in a million
Saloum & Matta Bajo
Friend
July 28, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. I will love you and miss you always. I will miss our spirited discussions and your wonderful parties and delicious cooking. I love you especially for the care and love you gave to my cousin, your husband. Rest in peace dear lady
Diane Fisher-Flores
Family
July 28, 2020
Everyday life will never be the same again, but you will be in our hearts and live within us forever. To my Sister-in-law Judy Longstreth , Love Eric...
ERIC LONGSTRETH
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved