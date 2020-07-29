JUDY LONGSTRETH
Judy Longstreth passed away July 27, 2020 at 69. Judy is survived by her husband, Wayne Longstreth; her mother, Josie Schiebler; her brother and sister, Bobby and Jeanie Austin. Judy worked for Bell South/AT&T and taught kindergarten at Dinsmore Elementary.
A memorial will be planned later due to the pandemic. Please contact your local elementary school and volunteer time and money for their kindergarten programs in Judy's honor.
