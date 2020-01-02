|
JULIET NORRED BRUNSON
Juliet Norred Brunson, 91, of Ponte Vedra Beach, FL passed away December 24, 2019. Born in Pine Apple, AL July 12, 1928, she was able to move off the farm and experience much of the USA as a US Navy spouse. She moved to Ponte Vedra Beach from The US Naval Academy in Annapolis, MD where she met and entertained dignitaries, foreign military attaches, and Ambassadors. She and her husband moved to Ponte Vedra Beach upon his retirement from the Navy in 1978.
She is survived by her husband Capt. James Sylvester Brunson (USN ret.); two sons, James McDuffie Brunson Sr. and Ronald Burke Brunson; six grandchildren, James McDuffie Brunson Jr., John Rikard Brunson, Katherine Brunson Haugh, Elizabeth Duncan Brunson, Kie Brunson Hill and Kevin Burke Brunson; along with five great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Her cremated remains will be interred at the columbarium at Palms Presbyterian Church, Jacksonville Beach, FL where she and her husband were members for 40 years.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to The Vicar's Landing Foundation, Palms Presbyterian Church or the . Please visit the online Tribute at www.quinn-shalz.com. Arrangements by Quinn-Shalz Family Funeral Home, Jacksonville Beach, FL
Published in The Beaches Leader on Jan. 3, 2020