JUNE MANNING FULFORD

Ms. June Manning Fulford, a longtime resident of Atlantic Beach, passed away peacefully Thursday morning, October 15, 2020 in her home.

She was born in Cleveland, OH on August 23, 1932, a daughter of the late Clyde Manning and Bernice Jackson Manning.

June was preceded in death by her husband, David R. Fulford, her son, Daniel Benkert, and her sister, Charlotte Hendricks.

June is survived by her granddaughters Kirsten Benkert (Brendan) and Brittany Hansen, her great-granddaughter Oleta Egan, her sisters Clydie Brown and Faith Tyndall, and her step-daughters Holly Soud (Kenneth) and Shelly Wilson (Mike) as well as many step-grandchildren; Mark Soud (Karissa), Julia Fattahi, Dorothy Browning (Tripp), Cristina Hawbaker, and nieces and nephews.

June was a member of St. Paul's By-the-Sea Episcopal Church and Daughters of the King. She was an active member of the Ribault Garden Club for many years. She shared her love of gardening and bird watching with friends and family.

Funeral Service will be held on November 11, 2020 at St. Paul's By-the-Sea Episcopal at 10:30am.

And do not be conformed to this world, but be transformed by the renewing of your mind...

