1/1
June Manning Fulford
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share June's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
JUNE MANNING FULFORD
Ms. June Manning Fulford, a longtime resident of Atlantic Beach, passed away peacefully Thursday morning, October 15, 2020 in her home.
She was born in Cleveland, OH on August 23, 1932, a daughter of the late Clyde Manning and Bernice Jackson Manning.
June was preceded in death by her husband, David R. Fulford, her son, Daniel Benkert, and her sister, Charlotte Hendricks.
June is survived by her granddaughters Kirsten Benkert (Brendan) and Brittany Hansen, her great-granddaughter Oleta Egan, her sisters Clydie Brown and Faith Tyndall, and her step-daughters Holly Soud (Kenneth) and Shelly Wilson (Mike) as well as many step-grandchildren; Mark Soud (Karissa), Julia Fattahi, Dorothy Browning (Tripp), Cristina Hawbaker, and nieces and nephews.
June was a member of St. Paul's By-the-Sea Episcopal Church and Daughters of the King. She was an active member of the Ribault Garden Club for many years. She shared her love of gardening and bird watching with friends and family.
Funeral Service will be held on November 11, 2020 at St. Paul's By-the-Sea Episcopal at 10:30am.
And do not be conformed to this world, but be transformed by the renewing of your mind...

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Beaches Leader from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved